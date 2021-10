Two Fort Lauderdale officers were injured Oct. 4, 2021, when a fight broke out at Dillard High School.

A ‘large fight’ at a Broward high school left two Fort Lauderdale police officers injured Monday afternoon, the department said.

It was not immediately clear if any students were injured or the extent of the officers’ injuries.

Two #FLPD officers have suffered injuries as a result of a large fight that occurred at Dillard High School. The media staging area is NW 24th Terrace and NW 11th Street. PIO is enroute. pic.twitter.com/Cz7xp7PRVy — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) October 4, 2021

The fight happened at Dillard High School, 2501 NW 11th St.

No other information was immediately available.

