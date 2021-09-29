A Miami FC and Jamaican national team soccer player is accused of rape on an FIU campus

A midfielder with Miami FC and the Jamaican national soccer team has been accused of raping a woman in a classroom on FIU’s Mitch Maidique Campus in Tuesday’s first hour.

Jashaun Anglin, 20, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual battery. As of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Anglin remained in custody of Miami-Dade Corrections with a bond of $10,000.

“We are aware of the situation involving a member of The Miami FC and we are cooperating with local law enforcement officials on this matter,” the USL franchise tweeted Wednesday morning. “The club has no further comments as it’s an ongoing investigation.”

Anglin has played in 15 games for Miami FC this year, starting four games and picking up an assist. He’s part of the extended roster of Jamaica’s “Reggae Boyz” soccer team.

Miami FC plays its home games at FIU Stadium on the West Miami-Dade campus.

What the victim says happened in Room 143

An arrest report says the woman told police she and Anglin met around midnight when he approached her as she sat on a bench along a campus walkway. She said they agreed to go to Room 143 of a nearby building — on Southwest 10th Street.

Once there, she said, Anglin dropped his pants and underwear and requested oral sex. When she refused, she alleges, he tried to force her. After that failed, she added, he physically prevented her from leaving the room and stuck his hands down the front of her underwear and into her vagina.

Eventually, she said, Anglin got her pinned to the floor. When she refused to masturbate him, she said, he raised her shirt, masturbated himself and ejaculated on her stomach and chest.

She said a noise in the next room caused Anglin to yank his pants up. The person who made the noise walked in the room as Anglin left and said he found the woman sitting on the floor in tears.

Anglin was arrested Tuesday around 6 p.m. and took advantage of his right to remain silent.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 7:15 PM.