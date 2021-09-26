Miami Herald Logo
A Volusia Women was Found Dead in her Bedroom. Detectives Suspect her Boyfriend Killed Her

A man was arrested Sunday on charges of first degree murder for killing his girlfriend. Evidence shows that Elizabeth Crisanti, 62, was fearful of him, detectives said.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday, charging him with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend.

Detectives were first alerted what a relative of Elizabeth Crisanti said she didn’t pick up her grandchildren from school. After checking her home in Ormond Beach, they found her body in a bedroom Wednesday afternoon. Her former boyfriend, Nelson Rivera, 61, was in the same room alive but unresponsive. He may have overdosed on prescribed medication, detectives said.

Rivera was taken to AdventHealth Hospital for medical treatment.

Volusia County detectives found evidence that Crisanti was fearful of Rivera and that she was planning to break up with him. Detectives said there was no forced entry but did report signs of a struggle.

After obtaining a warrant, deputies drove Rivera from the hospital to the Volusia County Jail, where he is being held without bond. His first appearance is Monday at 1:30 p.m.

