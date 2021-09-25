Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Crime

A woman was shot in a hand and a leg while on Florida’s Turnpike in Broward, FHP says

A Pompano Beach woman said gunshots hit her in a hand and a leg Saturday morning as she was driving south on Florida’s Turnpike, Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the 24-year-old woman’s injuries, which put her in Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital, were “serious, but not life-threatening.”

This happened around 6:45 a.m. around mile marker 53 of the Turnpike, the Griffin Road exit in Davie. The woman told FHP she and her white BMW were in the right lane when a black or dark blue Crown Victoria rolled up on the left side. Someone in the Crown Vic fired several times and she heard her car hit twice. One shot caused her two injuries while the second struck her left front fender.

The shooter’s car proceeded on down the Turnpike.

FHP says anyone who knows anything about this should call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or leave the information at the Broward Crime Stoppers website.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Read Next

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 1:24 PM.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service