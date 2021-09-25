A woman was shot in a hand and a leg while on Florida’s Turnpike in Broward, FHP says

A Pompano Beach woman said gunshots hit her in a hand and a leg Saturday morning as she was driving south on Florida’s Turnpike, Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the 24-year-old woman’s injuries, which put her in Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital, were “serious, but not life-threatening.”

This happened around 6:45 a.m. around mile marker 53 of the Turnpike, the Griffin Road exit in Davie. The woman told FHP she and her white BMW were in the right lane when a black or dark blue Crown Victoria rolled up on the left side. Someone in the Crown Vic fired several times and she heard her car hit twice. One shot caused her two injuries while the second struck her left front fender.

The shooter’s car proceeded on down the Turnpike.

FHP says anyone who knows anything about this should call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or leave the information at the Broward Crime Stoppers website.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 1:24 PM.