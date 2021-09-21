Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Crime

Three people are dead in shooting at a Wendy’s drive-thru in Broward, reports say

An overnight shooting at a Hallandale Beach Boulevard Wendy’s, just yards from the northbound Interstate 95 exit, killed three people, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported.

Police said that the shooting happened in the drive-thru around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service