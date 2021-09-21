Crime
Three people are dead in shooting at a Wendy’s drive-thru in Broward, reports say
An overnight shooting at a Hallandale Beach Boulevard Wendy’s, just yards from the northbound Interstate 95 exit, killed three people, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported.
Police said that the shooting happened in the drive-thru around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
