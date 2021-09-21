Shooting near FTX Arena in downtown Miami leaves two seriously hurt, police say

Miami police is investigating after a shooting Monday night near the FTX Arena on Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami left two adults hurt.

Two adults were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition Monday night after being shot in downtown Miami near FTX Arena, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Sixth Street, Miami police said.

The department tweeted about the incident just before 11 p.m. — telling motorists to avoid the area on Biscayne Boulevard from Chopin Plaza to Ninth Street.

Police said a perimeter was setup following the shooting, but did not release any other details.

Traffic alert: We are currently investigating the scene of two adult persons shot. Avoid the area from Chopin Plaza to 9th Street on Biscayne Blvd. pic.twitter.com/gj3ln1whiO — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 21, 2021

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 12:25 AM.