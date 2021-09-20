‘Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!’ People sing after maskless passengers kicked off flight in Miami

American Airlines plane

Another mask confrontation aboard an airline — and this one had a musical component.

Since the increase in passenger meltdowns amid the pandemic, we have seen other travelers applaud when an unruly individual is removed from the plane. Rarely have we seen people break out in song.

That’s what happened Friday night aboard an American Airlines flight from Miami to Houston.

Video posted on Only in Dade’s Twitter page and shot by an onlooker shows a kerfuffle taking place at the front of the aircraft. Three people were asked to leave the plane following a disagreement over masks and a long delay, the post reads.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As the people are removed, you hear cheering before several passengers celebrate with the classic 1969 Steam song, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.” Cover versions of the hit are played frequently at athletic events and movies — including “Remember the Titans.”

Three people kicked out of American Airlines flight in MIA that had already been delayed for 9 hours. Two for not following mask rules and another person for arguing with them | #ONLYinDADE ig: dreatrev pic.twitter.com/OeNt3H6O05 — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) September 18, 2021

An American Airlines spokeswoman on Monday confirmed the incident to the Miami Herald, but noted that only two people were told to exit and did not mention delays. No arrests were made.

“Prior to takeoff, American Airlines Flight 1469, with service from Miami (MIA) to Houston (IAH), returned to the gate to deplane two customers who failed to comply with crew member instructions and refused to adhere to federal face covering requirements,” the AA statement said. “We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Mask rules are clearly stated prior to boarding as well as via the website.

“U.S. federal law requires that you wear a face covering at all times while indoors at the airport and on board your flight. If you refuse to wear one, you may be denied boarding and future travel on American,” says the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline, which refers you to the CDC for more information about COVID-19.

Due to a surge in variant cases of the virus, federal mask mandates will likely remain in place until at least early 2022.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 5:45 PM.