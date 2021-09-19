Two children among those shot after a family argument, Miami-Dade police say

A family argument turned into a quadruple shooting in the Richmond Heights area of South Miami-Dade, police said.

After the 2 a.m. gunfire in the 14900 block of Pierce Street, a 4-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy, a 27-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man all were taken to hospitals by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, police said. They’re in stable condition.

No arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.