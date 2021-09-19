Crime
Two children among those shot after a family argument, Miami-Dade police say
A family argument turned into a quadruple shooting in the Richmond Heights area of South Miami-Dade, police said.
After the 2 a.m. gunfire in the 14900 block of Pierce Street, a 4-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy, a 27-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man all were taken to hospitals by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, police said. They’re in stable condition.
No arrests have been made yet.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.
