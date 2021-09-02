As COVID-19 cases spike, Miami-Dade courts pause in-person hearings, jury trials for 2 weeks

The Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami-Dade County. Miami Herald

Miami-Dade’s court system is pausing in-person hearings and jury trials for at least two weeks as the county grapples with an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant.

Chief Judge Judge Nushin Sayfie made the announcement Thursday as the latest spike in coronavirus infections has continued to upend the return to schools, workplaces and courthouses across Florida.

“The suspension was enacted in consideration of the current high rate of COVID-19 community transmission in Miami-Dade County, as well as the advice of epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists who regularly consult with the Miami-Dade Courts,” the circuit said in an advisory.

All hearings outside trials will continue via Zoom, the virtual platform that has been crucial in keeping the justice system operating during the pandemic.

Thursday’s decision came as the state reported 21,723 more COVID-19 cases — and 1,338 additional deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to Herald calculations, the state has added 325 deaths and 22,308 cases each day on average over the past seven days.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jury trials have also been halted in the 12th Circuit, which includes Sarasota, Manatee and Desoto counties. A handful of other counties have also re-imposed mask requirements.

Miami-Dade’s criminal justice system was hit hard in August.

At least five South Florida police officers died of complications of COVID-19, as well as at one clerk with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office child-support division. Last month, the State Attorney’s Office reported 41 cases of employees testing positive, and began staggering the in-person presence of employees in two offices to limit the number of people gathering in close quarters.

This week, 252 inmates in the Miami-Dade jail system were positive for COVID, as were 126 corrections staffers.

As with state court systems across Florida, Miami-Dade largely shut down to in-person hearings in March 2020 as governments sought to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus. Jury trials were also suspended, and most hearings resumed on Zoom.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

With the introduction of vaccines, Florida courts began opening up in the spring. Miami-Dade jury trials resumed in March, and courthouses opened up fully to the public on June 28.

The Delta variant soon fueled a steep increase in cases. In late July, Miami-Dade re-instituted a mask mandate and officials switched to a hybrid in-person and online model designed to “keep the volume of people at a minimum” inside the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building.