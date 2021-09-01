A New York stranger with candy kissed a 5-year-old on her lips in a Publix, police say

Using a bag of M&Ms, a Brooklyn man lured a fellow Publix shopper’s 5-year-old girl to him and kissed her on the lips, Sunny Isles Beach police say.

What sounds like an anecdote meant to emphasize the old parental warning about avoiding strangers with candy allegedly happened 3:20 p.m. Friday at a Publix at 18320 Collins Ave. Fariz Feyzullayev, 43, has been charged with child abuse without great harm.

According to an arrest report, after the girl’s mother saw the five-foot-eigh8, 215-pound, goateed Feyzullayev kiss her daughter, she yelled and he grabbed his groceries before hurrying out of the store. Police say a view of the store’s surveillance cameras preceded a short search that ended with Feyzullayev’s arrest at Matryoshka Deli Food, 18100 Collins Ave.

Feyzullayev was released from Miami-Dade Corrections custody Saturday upon posting $5,000 bond.

