She ripped off the mirror of a deputy’s car and tried to set the vehicle on fire, cops say

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was at a red light when a woman began banging on the driver’s side window and then ripped the mirror off of her marked patrol car, the department said.

The woman, later identified as 25-year-old Toni Carr, then opened the gas tank, stuffed paper inside and then used a lighter to ignite a lotto ticket, according to BSO.

“The deputy believed Carr was intending to set her vehicle on fire,” the department said in a news release. “The deputy got out of the vehicle and ordered Carr onto the ground.”

The “frightening encounter” happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday at Northwest 27th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard in Central Broward. She was immediately taken into custody.

The department did not name the deputy Monday, citing Marsy’s Law.

Carr, who according to court records has arrested on drug charges in the past, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted arson, criminal mischief and felony violation of probation.

She was being held Monday in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond.