One dead, street blocked after shooting in Miami Shores as rush hour starts

A shooting in Miami Shores left one person dead Monday afternoon and closed a couple of blocks of Northwest 95th Street as rush hour started.

As seen from the helicopters of local television news outlets, including Herald news partner WFOR-Channel 4, yellow tarp covered a body in front of 68 NW 95th St. around 4:30 p.m.

During the investigation, drivers who normally exit Interstate 95 at 95th Street and head east will want to get off at Northwest 103rd Street or Northwest 79th Street instead.

Miami Shores police and Miami-Dade police were on the scene. Miami-Dade police referred questions to either Shores police or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Miami-Dade handles homicides for many municipalities without their own homicide detectives, but FDLE investigates police shootings.

This developing story will be updated when more is learned.

