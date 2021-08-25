Teen posted threat to ‘terrorize’ Broward high school on Instagram, cops say

A Charles W. Flanagan High School student was arrested and charged with a felony after police say he made a threat to ‘terrorize’ school in an Instagram post. File photo

On only the fourth day of school in Broward, Pembroke Pines police received a tip that there was an online threat of a potential shooting at Charles W. Flanagan High School, the department said.

That was Monday. On Tuesday, additional officers were deployed to the school as a precaution.

By Wednesday, police said they arrested a 16-year-old Flanagan student after discovering an Instagram post in which he threatened to ‘terrorize’ the school.

“A continued investigation led officers to uncovering an alarming social media post,” police said in a news release.

The teen, who was not identified, was taken into custody Wednesday and faces charges including a second degree felony for making a written threat to do bodily harm or commit an act of terrorism and a second degree misdemeanor for knowingly causing the disruption of an educational institution.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No other information about the teen or the threat was immediately released.

Police, however, used the incident as a reminder that “threats made against our schools will be taken seriously, and will be swiftly investigated by our department.”

“These are severe offenses, and any individual who has committed such acts will be charged accordingly,” the department said in a news release. “We are asking all parents to please take this moment and speak with your children as to the severe consequences for making threats to do harm, while encouraging that they report threats of which they are made aware.”