Bodies of a man and a woman found in a car at a Miami-Dade park, police say

A man and a woman were found dead Sunday morning in a car parked at Gwen Cherry Park, Miami-Dade police said.

The man appeared to have a gunshot wound while the woman’s cause of death was unclear. Police said the bodies had “been there for a while” when they were found around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave.

Video of the scene by WPLG-Channel 10 showed the car to be a Cadillac.

How or if the two were related to each other as well as their identities aren’t known yet.

Anyone who wishes to pass along information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or enter information via the Crime Stoppers website.

