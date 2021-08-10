Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Crime

Man riding bicycle in Hallandale Beach was killed by hit-and-run driver, cops say

A 37-year-old man was riding his bicycle over the weekend on U.S. 1 in Hallandale Beach when someone slammed into him and took off, police said.

On Monday, police released blurry surveillance video of a white sedan or small SUV that is believed to be involved in the hit-and-run crash.

The accident happened in the 100 block of South Federal Highway at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, Wilson Seaman was heading south when he was hit. He died on the street, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver took off. The car likely has front-end damage, according to police.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hallandale Beach Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit at 954-457-3021, police headquarters at 954-457-1400 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service