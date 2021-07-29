Miami Herald Logo
Crime

Woman killed in what Miami-Dade police say appears to be an attempted murder-suicide

One woman is dead and a man is injured after what Miami-Dade police say “appears to be an attempted murder-suicide” Thursday morning in Homestead.

The double shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Mowry Drive. The man was airlifted to an area hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Names of those involved have yet to be released.

Homestead has its own police department, but, like many municipalities, turns to Miami-Dade police for homicide investigations.

This story will be updated as more is learned.

Self harm, especially to the point of taking your own life, is never a good answer to life problems. If you feel like self harm, talk to someone or several someones. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255), and is there 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in emotional distress.

