Arrests made in 2016 killing of FIU student who was shot to death in a parking garage

Michael Zaldua

Miami-Dade police detectives have arrested two men in the killing of Michael Zaldua, the Florida International University student who was fatally shot inside a parking garage near the school in December 2016, the Miami Herald has learned.

The men, Donterio Fowler, 26, and Keondre Fields, 23, were booked into a jail in Pinellas County on Monday, jail records show. They will be extradited to Miami-Dade to await trial on murder charges. An arrest warrant detailing the evidence in the case was not immediately available.

Fowler and Fields are charged with first-degree murder.

Zaldua was shot at point-blank range on Dec. 2, 2016, inside the garage at the 4th Steet Commons apartments complex, 10899 SW Fourth St., a building that houses many FIU students.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, investigators discovered cash scattered around Zaldua’s body, a loaded Glock magazine near his body and a gun inside his pocket. A tire impression was also found in blood.

“A subsequent search of the victim’s car revealed several large size Ziploc bags containing suspect marijuana and a small baggie of suspect cocaine,” the release said. “Additional evidence was gathered since the homicide and supplemented the original investigation, leading to the charging of Fowler and Fields.”

The complex is just north of FIU’s Modesto Maidique Campus off of Southwest Eighth Street and surrounded by a residential neighborhood in Sweetwater. At the time, Sweetwater’s police chief called the shooting an “isolated incident.”

The 21-year-old Zaldua, who was born in South Florida, was a graduate of Doral’s Ronald Reagan High School. He lived with his mother in Doral at the time of his killing. He worked as a freelance photographer.

“This case is another example that the tireless and determined work of the Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is constant,” Miami-Dade Police Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said in a statement. “Loved ones deserve to know and deserve proper closure.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.