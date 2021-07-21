A gun was found in a teen’s backpack. Deputies say he shot and killed a man in Broward.

What began as a screaming match on a Broward street ended with a man being shot to death and a 16-year-old boy facing a murder charge, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Northeast Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park.

According to BSO, deputies responding to a report of a shooting found the man — whom BSO did not name pending next of kin notification — suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for surgery, but died early Wednesday.

Investigators say the teen — whom BSO did not identify — saw the victim walking to his car and that’s when “a verbal confrontation ensued. “

“The victim drove his car over to the suspect and exited his car,” BSO said in a news release. “At that time, the suspect fired a shot at the victim, striking him.”

The teen took off, but he was located shortly thereafter. A handgun was found in his backpack, BSO said. The teen was then taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.