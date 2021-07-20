Three injured in shooting outside a strip club in South Broward

Three people were injured in a shooting outside of a strip club in Broward County early Tuesday.

The shooting happened outside of the Playhouse Gentlemen’s Club, 5775 Hallandale Beach Blvd., between Florida’s Turnpike and Interstate 95.

Three people were injured in the West Park shooting, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. Video taken by the news station shows the parking lot of the club surrounded by crime tape. At least one car has a bullet hole in its window.

The victims were employees at the strip club, according to Local 10. All three were taken to the hospital, NBC6 reports.

No other information was immediately available. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

