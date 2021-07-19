Crime
Mint green Dodge Challenger may be involved in fiery fatal hit-and-run crash, police say
Have you see a mint green, two-door Dodge Challenger with front passenger side damage?
Miramar police want to speak to the driver after another motorist was killed in a fiery wreck just before 1 p.m. Monday in the 17800 block of Miramar Parkway.
At first it only appeared to be a single-vehicle accident — but investigators later determined that another car was likely involved and labeled it a hit-and-run crash.
The driver inside the Infiniti that crashed into several trees before bursting into flames died. That person has not been identified.
Helicopter video showed charred, mangled metal, a downed tree and other debris nearby.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
