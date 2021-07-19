Mint green Dodge Challenger may be involved in fiery fatal hit-and-run crash, police say

A driver was killed July 19, 2021 in what Miramar police are saying was a hit-and-run crash. Miami Herald File

Have you see a mint green, two-door Dodge Challenger with front passenger side damage?

Miramar police want to speak to the driver after another motorist was killed in a fiery wreck just before 1 p.m. Monday in the 17800 block of Miramar Parkway.

At first it only appeared to be a single-vehicle accident — but investigators later determined that another car was likely involved and labeled it a hit-and-run crash.

The driver inside the Infiniti that crashed into several trees before bursting into flames died. That person has not been identified.

Helicopter video showed charred, mangled metal, a downed tree and other debris nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).