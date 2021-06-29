A reward up to $5,000 for tips on hit-and-run driver who killed a Broward pedestrian

The driver of a silver or white four-door car with dark-tinted windows is suspected of killing a man as he crossed Sunrise Boulevard in Monday’s first hours, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

BSO said the driver hit the pedestrian in the 3100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. and continued heading east. The car’s passenger side might show damage to the windshield, hood or front bumper.

The pedestrian’s name was withheld under the state’s Marsy’s Law, which allows victims and their families to keep their identities private.

Those with information on this can call BSO Detective Carlos De Jesus at 954-831-4800. Those who wish to remain anonymous —anonymous tips leading to an arrest can get a reward up to $5,000 — can contact Broward Crime Stoppers, either by phone (954-493-8477) or the website.