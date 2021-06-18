Man killed in hit-and-run on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, troopers say

Troopers are searching for the driver who struck and killed a man early Friday on Interstate-95 in Fort Lauderdale.

The hit-and-run crash happened before 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-95, just south of Broward Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers have blocked off two right lanes in the area for the investigation.

The pedestrian’s identity will not be released until family is notified.

A fatal crash investigation has two right lanes blocked northbound on I-95 just south of Broward Blvd. Please use caution as you drive through the area. pic.twitter.com/JgVtIYmZIX — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) June 18, 2021

Drivers should expect possible delays during the morning rush hour or seek alternate routes.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should contact police.

This bulletin will be updated