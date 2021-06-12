Crime
‘Free Polo.’ Rapper Polo G was arrested in Miami, police say. Fans respond on Twitter
Rapper Polo G, born Taurus Bartlett, was arrested and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 8 a.m. Saturday on several charges, including battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief.
According to jail records, the 22-year-old, Chicago-born Bartlett’s bond on the five charges totals $19,500.
Miami police tweeted that they are “aware of the incident involving Mr. Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile. We will provide updates as they become available.”
The post on Saturday morning generated comments from fans.
“Polo G, his girlfriend, little sister and minor brother were all harassed by Miami police and arrested!”
“#FreePoloG.”
Miami police have not responded to a request for details.
Polo G’s singles include “Finer Things.” His second album, “The Goat” in 2020, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
Comments