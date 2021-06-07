A man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a Toyota SUV. Do you know who shot him?

Deputies responding to a 911 report of a shooting early Sunday morning found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Toyota SUV, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The man later died from his injuries and now BSO is asking for the community’s help in piecing together what happened.

According to BSO, a BSO call came in just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday reporting a shooting in the area of 29 NW Fourth Ave. in Dania Beach.

Deputies pulled the man — whom BSO is not identifying, citing Marsy’s Law — from the SUV and began CPR. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.

The investigation is continuing.

No other information was available Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Det. Stephen Hegedus at 954-321-4221 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).