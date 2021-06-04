They stole $500K from her uncle, cops say. She fled to Spain. Her son’s behind bars

A woman and her son face charges after Hialeah police say they forged documents and stole about $500,000 from her 93-year-old uncle. She fled to Spain. Her son has been arrested. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 93-year-old man was left “penniless” after police say his niece and her son forged documents and stole his Hialeah home and cash valued at $500,000, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office announced Friday.

The son, Italo Nelli, 19, was arrested and charged with an organized scheme to defraud and elderly exploitation. He faced a judge Friday.

His mother, however, “did not want to get arrested,” and fled to Malaga, Spain, he told investigators.

A warrant was issued for Hadee Toledo, 50, who is now considered a fugitive. She faces charges including exploitation of the elderly, conspiracy to commit organized scheme to defraud and forgery.

“The thief who steals from the elderly reveals a callousness buried deep in their own heart,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a news release. “But the relative who steals everything possible from an aged family member, can often be snatching the person’s very will to live.”

I commend the detectives @cityofhialeah Police Dept & prosecutors in my Elderly Exploitation Unit for their commitment to ending such despicable crimes. We also have an AW out for Nelli's 50-yr-old mother, Hadee Toledo, the mastermind behind this theft & our victim's niece. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/LZVGWLHL88 — Kathy Rundle (@KathyFndzRundle) June 4, 2021

According to police, the 93-year-old man was hospitalized in August 2020 after contracting COVID-19.

He was not allowed any visitors.

A family member contacted Hialeah police earlier this year to report that his niece had forged documents that gave her power over his bank accounts, according to the report.

The joint investigation between Hialeah police and the state attorney’s office revealed that Toledo had the documents legally notarized, with her son as the witness.

Toledo, police said, signed the man’s house deed over to herself and drained all of his accounts. When questioned, Nelli told investigators that his great-uncle had signed the documents in front of him.

Police, however, said the documents were dated during the time he was quarantined for COVID and was not allowed visitors.

Nelli received $5,000 and a 2019 Mercedes-Benz E220 from the scheme, police said.

Said Fernandez Rundle: “I commend the detectives of the Hialeah Police Department and the prosecutors of my Elderly Exploitation Unit for their commitment to ending such despicable crimes.”