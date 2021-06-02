Son of former Florida state senator Daphne Campbell shot dead outside Miami-Dade apartment

Jason Campbell, son of Daphne Campbell, a longtime state representative and senator from Miami, was among the shooting deaths in an unusually violent week in Miami-Dade.

Jason Dwayne Campbell, the 23-year-old son of former state Sen. Daphne Campbell, was found shot to death early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex in North Miami-Dade County.

By Wednesday afternoon police had released little information on the shooting, only issuing a flier saying Campbell was killed near the Monte Carlo Apartment complex at 494 NW 165th St., and asking for the public’s help in solving the crime.

But Campbell, a former state senator and three term house member, posted about her son on her Facebook page.

“I did not know a mother should bury a child, rather a child should bury their parents,” she said.

Community anti-violence activist Tangela Sears reached Campbell Wednesday and said she was too devastated to speak about the death of her son. Police say Jason Campbell was shot once in the chest.

According to a law enforcement source, police are seeking to arrest a 24-year-old Miramar woman who is the ex-girlfriend of Campbell’s current girlfriend. The woman was seen on video surveillance entering the apartment complex, and was also identified by a witness entering his apartment. She is expected to be charged with murder.

Campbell, who state senate district ran from North Miami Beach to Miami Shores, had a controversial eight-year career in Tallahassee peppered with financial and other scandals. She lost her seat in the 2018 Democratic primary, losing to Jason Pizzo.

Campbell’s shooting death came in the middle of a wave of gun violence in Miami-Dade since late last week that has left more than three dozen shot and at least six people dead.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.