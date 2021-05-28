Driver of stolen car eludes officers — but takes a detour into Doral canal, police say

A man who police say was driving a stolen vehicle against traffic in Doral crashed into a canal near the Florida Turnpike early Friday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man who police say was driving a stolen vehicle against traffic in Doral crashed into a canal near Florida’s Turnpike early Friday.

He was pulled out of the canal by divers and was airlifted to the hospital. His condition is still unknown, according to Doral police.

Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes said police were trying to pull the man over when he made a U-turn and went against traffic. Valdes said officers then stopped their pursuit.

The man, who was still driving against traffic, wasn’t able to handle a curve and crashed into the canal in the area of Northwest 117th Avenue and 58th Street, Valdes said. The canal is between the turnpike and Doral Meadow Park. No other information was immediately available.

