Driver shot, loses control on a Broward street and crashes into building, detectives say

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on May 17, 2021. Broward Sheriff's Office

A man was driving on busy Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park Monday night when someone began shooting at him, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

After being hit, the man — whom BSO did not identify — lost control of his car, crossed over several lanes and crashed into a building. He later died.

On Wednesday, BSO released a flier with a picture of the dark sedan that is believed to be involved. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

According to BSO, the victim was in the eastbound lanes of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard just before 7 p.m. when he was shot. He then crossed through the westbound lanes before crashing into a building at 5823 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

The man was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he died. His female passenger was also taken to Memorial Regional, but had non life-threatening injuries, BSO said.

No other information, including a motive was released as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Det. John Curcio at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).