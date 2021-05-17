Wounded man boards a Broward bus, collapses and later dies, police say. But who shot him?

After being shot while standing at a Lauderderhill bus stop Monday afternoon, a man boarded a Broward Transit bus and collapsed.

Fearing there could be more gunfire — the bus driver took off and called 911.

Police say the man, believed to be in his early 20s, later died.

Detectives are now asking for help in finding the shooter, who fled.

“There has to be someone who saw this,” said Lauderhill Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the department. “This is an area with a lot of traffic.”

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Northwest 56th Avenue.

Police say the man was standing there when someone ran up and began shooting.

The bus driver pulled over about two blocks away from the shooting scene, Santiago said.

The wounded man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale where he died.

Santiago said detectives had not yet found a motive and there was no immediate description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).