A teenager was shot and killed in Broward on Mother’s Day. Do you know who is responsible?

Armani Harrison had just left a house party in North Lauderdale when someone sideswiped his car and then shot him, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The 19-year-old was taken to Florida Medical Center, where he died. That was May 9, Mother’s Day.

On Friday, BSO asked for the community’s help in finding the shooter.

According to BSO, it was about 12:15 a.m. when deputies called to a shooting at 1170 Sussex Dr. Shortly after they responded, a call came in reporting that a shooting victim had been brought to the Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes.

Witnesses at the hospital linked Harrison to the Sussex Drive shooting.

Harrison has been seen a few minutes before the shooting at a party at 998 SW 81st Ave., BSO said

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).