Two separate shootings in Broward leave two local rappers wounded, detectives say

Two local rappers were shot May 11, 2021 in two separate incidents in Broward. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two local rappers were wounded within hours of each other in two separate shootings in Broward early Tuesday morning.

In the first shooting, an 18-year-old was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting just before 3 a.m. at his home in the 2800 block of Northwest Sixth Court near Fort Lauderdale, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

His mother told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 and other TV stations that her son, Jareea Bell, was the teen who was shot. She told the station that her son, who goes by the name Jahjah, was a rapper.

BSO, said it’s temporarily withholding the victim’s name citing Marsy’s Law, said the man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

His mom told CBS4 and Local 10 that she woke up to the sound of “about 20 or 30 gunshots.”

Video taken by TV news stations shows investigators speaking with the teens family outside of the home, several evidence markers scattered on the ground.

The sheriff’s office said it would not release any further information because of the active investigation and declined to say if it had a suspect description or anyone in custody.

The second incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. in Sunrise.

Police say rapper Jamanic Goodwin, who goes by the name Main Rugar, was leaving a recording studio in east Sunrise when he was shot multiple times.

Rugar, who has seven songs including Old Sticks and 556 on SoundCloud, was taken to Broward General Hospital in critical condition.

Police not release any details on the suspect want in the shooting, which is being called an attempted murder.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).