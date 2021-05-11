A man was shot and killed in North Lauderdale, and detectives are searching for clues

A man was killed during a late night shooting in North Lauderdale, deputies said.

A man was shot and killed late Monday night in North Lauderdale, deputies said.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. near the 8000 block of Southwest Seventh Court, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived, they found a man dead after being shot several times. Detectives have not disclosed his name yet.

Video taken by WSVN shows a section of the neighborhood blocked off by police tape. A Broward sheriff’s Forensic Response Unit vehicle was also in the area.

A man has been detained for questioning, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. Detectives have not disclosed the victim’s identity.

Homicide detectives are working to find out what led to the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

This article will be updated.