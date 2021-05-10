Doral man arrested after groping a 12-year-old boy on his way to school, police say

A man in Doral is arrested after police said he groped a boy in the middle of the street. The man, Pablo Romero, was homeless, an arrest report said.

A 70-year-old man groped a boy while he was on his way to school last week in Doral, according to an arrest report.

Pablo Romero, whom police said was homeless, grabbed the 12-year-old victim in a “lewd and lascivious manner” over his pants while the boy walked to school, the arrest report said. The boy told cops he did not know the man.

Police arrested Romero a day later on May 7, on a felony charge of molestation on a child 12 years or younger and took him to the special victims bureau. The report says Romero admitted to the crime and was later booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.