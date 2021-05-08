Miami-Dade police lieutenant and union official charged with rape in Palm Beach County

Miami-Dade Police lieutenant and union vice president John Jenkins, seen here [right] supporting a suspended officer last year outside police headquarters, has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an investigation by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies into an incident April 24. emichot@miamiherald.com

A Miami-Dade police lieutenant and high-ranking union member was booked into a Palm Beach County jail late Friday on rape charges, records show.

Lt. John Jenkins , who last week resigned as as executive vice president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, is charged with two counts of sexual battery, according to Palm Beach Sheriff’s jail booking log. An arrest report detailing what happened was not immediately available.

Jenkins is also suspended with pay. The rape case stems from an alleged incident that took place two weeks while he was in Palm Beach Gardens for a police union gala.

“I’m shocked and extremely disturbed by the charges,” PBA President Steadman Stahl said on Saturday morning.

The website for the Palm Beach County PBA shows that the “Black-tie optional” 13th Annual PBA Officer’s Ball was sold out at Trump National Jupiter Golf Club on April 24. Tickets for the event ran from $200 to $10,000, with lieutenants shelling out $2,500 a piece for a four-seat table.

The three-day event, which included golf and dinners, took place at two locations. The alleged incident, according to the South Florida PBA, did not take place on the Trump property.

Jenkins, who began working with MDPD in 1996 and who worked in the department’s public information office before moving to union leadership, could not be reached for comment. He was recently named a new member of the Orange Bowl Committee.