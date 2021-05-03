Three found shot to death inside South Miami-Dade house after police standoff

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two women were killed by a man who held them hostage and then turned the gun on himself on Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

The domestic violence unfolded around 5 p.m. inside a South-Miami Dade home near Southwest 129th Avenue and 191st Terrace.

Police said they were contacted after an injured man went to a neighbor’s house asking for help. He told them his son shot him at their residence, Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez said.

The department’s SWAT team responded as well as hostage negotiators.

“Officers responded to the residence and were not successful in establishing communication,” Rodriguez said.

“We can confirm it’s domestic in nature,” he told reporters at the scene.

Police found two women and the wounded man’s son dead inside. Police did not identify the victims or the shooter late Sunday.

