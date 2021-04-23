Crime
Shooting reported near Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach
The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near the Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach.
According to BSO, a call came in at about 1 p.m. reporting that a person at been shot at the store, 200 Gulf Stream Way, just west of Interstate 95.
News helicopter footage shows deputies in an area of the parking lot that has been surrounded by police tape.
No other information was immediately available.
This bulletin will be updated.
