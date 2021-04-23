Crime

Shooting reported near Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach

A shooting was reported outside the Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach, which is just off Interstate 95 in Broward. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near the Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach.

According to BSO, a call came in at about 1 p.m. reporting that a person at been shot at the store, 200 Gulf Stream Way, just west of Interstate 95.

News helicopter footage shows deputies in an area of the parking lot that has been surrounded by police tape.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
