Shooting reported near Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach

A shooting was reported outside the Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach, which is just off Interstate 95 in Broward. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating. File

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near the Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach.

According to BSO, a call came in at about 1 p.m. reporting that a person at been shot at the store, 200 Gulf Stream Way, just west of Interstate 95.

News helicopter footage shows deputies in an area of the parking lot that has been surrounded by police tape.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.