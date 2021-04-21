A Miami-Dade police chase goes up Interstate 95 and ends in a Broward Tri-Rail station

Patrol car File

A high-speed police chase Wednesday afternoon that Miami-Dade police say started in Key Biscayne and hopped onto Interstate 95 seems to have ended in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Tri-Rail parking garage.

The white Mercedes being followed by a Miami-Dade police helicopter slalomed through traffic on northbound I-95, then exited at Griffin Road, took a left under the highway and entered the parking garage. News helicopters hovered and cars from multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the garage, which is actually in Dania Beach, at 500 Gulf Stream Way.

This developing story will be updated.