$94 million worth of cocaine discovered on boat offloaded in Miami, the Coast Guard said

Coast Guard Cutter Tampa crew offloads about 5,500 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $94.6 million, at Base Miami Beach, April 20, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard

More than 5,500 pounds of cocaine — worth about $94.6 million — arrived in Miami after Coast Guard crews on Tuesday found the drugs aboard a boat near Colombia.

Crew members from the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa, which is based in Portsmouth Virginia, offloaded 87 bales in Miami and turned them over to Homeland Security.

According to the Coast Guard, a vessel was spotted April 9 by maritime patrol flight in the waters near Punta Gallinas, Columbia. The law enforcement team from the cutter responded and detained three suspects — who were reportedly in good condition. The names of those detained and whether they have been charged was not released Tuesday.

The Coast Guard sank the vessel so it wouldn’t be a hazard to navigation, the Coast Guard said.

“This event is the perfect example of numerous key partners unifying our efforts to counter transnational criminal organizations who look to exploit the maritime environment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman, Seventh District public affairs officer in a news release. “By strengthening partnerships, we counter threats together.”

Beginning in April 2020, the U.S. Southern Command beefed up patrol under the Enhanced Counter Narcotics Operations in the Western Hemisphere as a way to stop drugs from entering the country.