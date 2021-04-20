A mom was found dead in a car, next to her sleeping toddler, at a South Florida hotel

A 32-year-old mother was found dead early Tuesday next to her sleeping child inside a car in the parking lot of a Boynton Beach hotel.

The man who shot her took off and died by suicide, police said.

The domestic-related murder-suicide shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Hampton Inn, 1475 W. Gateway Blvd., according to Boynton Beach police.

When officers arrived, they found the woman shot to death inside a car. Her 2-year-old son was with her. The toddler was sleeping and unharmed, police said.

After speaking with witnesses, officers were able to get a detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle. They found him on Interstate 95 near Gateway Boulevard and stopped him. He died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

Police have since identified the man as 39-year-old Narcisse Antoine of West Palm Beach.

Police said they will not release the victim’s name, citing Marsy’s Law. The 2-year-old boy is safe with family, police said.