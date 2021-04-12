‘Please, don’t kill me.’ Man begs for his life in armed carjacking, video shows

The wounded man can be heard on video: “Don’t kill me. Please, don’t kill me.”

On Monday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office released the chilling video of an April 7th armed carjacking and shooting in North Lauderdale in hopes of identifying the people behind the crime.

The surveillance video shows one of the armed robbers just after 3 a.m. in the 6500 block of Southwest 19th Street. In the video, the man is pointing a gun at the wounded victim, who is on the ground and scooting around the car.

BSO said the robber then walked away, and the victim “was able to crawl to safety” before being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, BSO added.

Two cars then sped away. One of the cars — a black 2018 Mercedes-Benz — belonged to the victim.

“Additional surveillance video from a different location shows the robbers about an hour later driving the victim’s black 2018 Mercedes-Benz,” BSO said.

The victim’s car was later found in Fort Lauderdale. The second vehicle involved is believed to be a newer model silver Toyota Camry.

Detectives believe there are two more people involved in the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Violent Crimes Unit Detective Derek Diaz at 954-321-4356 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).