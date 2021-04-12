‘You’re ugly!’ Maskless shopper goes on racist rant at Ft. Lauderdale Walgreens, video shows

Walgreens sign

A New York couple’s trip to a Walgreens in Fort Lauderdale late last month turned toxic — and it’s now all over the Internet.

In a April 6 Facebook post, Nahla Ebaid told her followers that a maskless woman at the Southeast 17th Street store verbally attacked her with racial slurs.

The confrontation began, as many do in the pandemic era, over a mask. The shopper being recorded wasn’t wearing one.

“I wanted to upload this video to tell every Arab, Muslim or any person who meets someone with this sick mentality, don’t be afraid to call the police and take your right,” wrote the Egyptian American bystander in Arabic. Hashtags included #StopIslamophobia.

News page Middle East Eye retweeted the clip and it was shared by multiple social media users, including “Star Trek” star George Takei.

“No they're not humans, they are Muslims”. A Muslim woman was targeted with a racial tirade while she was shopping with her husband in a grocery store in Florida. Nahla Ebaid, an Egyptian American, recorded the incident after the attacker began hurling racial slurs at her. pic.twitter.com/PnxB3O9bSI — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 9, 2021

Ebaid told her friends the shopper was instructed to put on a mask by an employee but kept on walking.

“I thought she didn’t hear the cashier so, I said, ‘Ma’am, she’s talking to you!!!” said the post.

After the customer realized she was being recorded, Ebaid said the irate woman told her: “I wish I was from your country so I don’t have to wear a mask.”

According to a police report from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, cops responded to the store on March 31 at around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, an officer made contact with Ebaid’s husband, Tamir Elhadad, who relayed what had transpired. He said that a clerk had told the suspect, Lubyca Bozanich, to put on a mask and things spiraled from there.

He confirmed Bozanich said she wished she was from a Muslim country so she wouldn’t have to wear a mask, a remark to which he replied, “I’m from New York,” according to the report. Then Elhadad said the 70-year-old customer began hurling insults about their nationality and his wife’s outfit, then “intentionally” spit on Elhadad’s arm.

“Why do you have clothes like that?” Bozanich says angrily in the video. “You’re ugly! No wonder people hate you! Israelis rule because you guys are ugly.”

Although neither victim is seen in the video, in Ebaid’s Facebook profile picture she is wearing a hijab, or traditional head scarf.

A clerk told police she witnessed the shopper spitting on the victim and the Fort Lauderdale resident was placed under arrest for battery.

In another video shared on Ebaid’s FB, the agitated woman, who says she is originally from Ukraine, is seen outside the store in handcuffs standing by a Fort Lauderdale police car.

“I have friends who are Muslim,” Bozanich says tearfully.

Elhadad says off camera, “I accept your apology.”

Per the police report, the victim changed his mind and decided not to prosecute; Bozanich was released from custody and issued a trespass warning.

On Monday, the Miami Herald reached out to Walgreens regarding the incident but did not immediately hear back.

In July 2020, the Illinois-based chain required all customers to wear face coverings while in their stores across all locations, consistent with CDC guidelines. But there are some exceptions.

“[Customers] are required to wear face covers before entering the store except where doing so would inhibit the individual’s health or where the individual is under 2 years of age,” reads the website’s mask policy. “We have signage on doors and make announcements over the store’s public address system to remind customers that face covers are required.”

Walgreens goes on to say that management may “gently remind” maskless customers about the requirement, “but out of concern for our employees’ safety, we do not stop these customers from shopping.”