‘...ten minutes remain until you blow.’ Boy, 12, charged with sending bomb threat to school

A 12-year-old boy was arrested after the Broward Sheriff’s Office said he created an email account to send a bomb threat to Renaissance Charter School in Tamarac. 
The email message was clear: “Theres a bomb in your school ten minutes remain until you blow.”

The warning prompted the evacuation of Renaissance Charter School at University in Tamarac at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

On Friday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies have arrested a 12-year-old boy on charges he sent the email.

According to BSO, the boy created a “fictitious email address” to make the threat to the charter school at 8399 N. University Dr.

After receiving the email, BSO’s threat assessment unit, homeland security unit, real-time crime center and bomb squad all worked together to sweep the school for bombs.

It is not clear what led detectives to the 12-year-old. He was arrested at the Coral Springs Preschool, 4441 Coral Springs Dr.

BSO said the boy “admitted to creating a fictitious email account to send the bomb threat.”

After his arrest, the boy was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

