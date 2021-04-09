Home sprayed with bullets. Sleeping teen hit. But he doesn’t want to press charges, cops say

More than 20 bullets were fired into a Miramar home, striking a teen inside, on April 9, 2021, according to Miramar police. CBS4 Miami

A 17-year-old boy was asleep inside his Miramar home when someone shot more than 20 bullets at the house early Friday morning.

At least one of those bullets hit the teen, sending him to the hospital.

But, according to Miramar police, the boy does not want to press charges.

“The victim who was shot is not cooperating,” said Miramar Sgt. Oscar Mendoza in a statement to the Miami Herald.

According to police, officers responded to a call about shots being fired after 1:20 a.m. Friday at a Broward county home on the 6417 block of Southwest 24th Street. “Two suspects fired multiple rounds into a home. A 17-year-old was shot and sustained injuries that are not life-threatening,” Miramar police said.

Herald news partner CBS4 broadcast surveillance video from a Ring device at the home that shows two people walking by on the sidewalk. As soon as they pass out of the frame gunfire blasts. Shattered windows and splintered doors reveal the result.

Several adults, including an 8-year-old child, were also inside the house at the time. Only the 17-year-old was hit by gunfire.

“I just heard like ‘blah’ and I looked at my husband and the next thing you know it was like bam, bam, bam, bam, bam. All I could do was jump up. The first thing I did was run into the living room and it was full of smoke and I just grabbed my baby,” Ebony Moore told CBS4 reporters.

“He didn’t deserve to get shot. They need to stop, they really need to stop. All this shooting is crazy,” Amy Williams, the teen’s grandmother, told CBS4.

Mendoza said the investigation continues and could not release any more information Friday morning.

Know something that can help in the investigation? Contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.