Police surround a Hollywood neighborhood after reports of a shooting

Police responding to reports of a shooting have set up a perimeter in a Hollywood neighborhood early Thursday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police have surrounded a Hollywood neighborhood after reports of a shooting early Thursday.

Helicopter video from several TV news stations shows police cars in the area of 57th Street and Flagler Avenue. Several officers with guns drawn were spotted walking around the neighborhood, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Officers were responding to reports of shots fired, according to Local 10 and NBC6.

Two people were seen taken into custody in the area earlier in the day, but it’s not clear if it’s related to the investigation, according to multiple reports.

Hollywood police did not respond to a request for information.

This breaking news article will be updated.