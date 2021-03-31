Crime
Man fatally shot outside a convenience store in Brownsville, police say
A man was shot outside a Brownsville convenience store on Wednesday morning.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died, said Detective Khristopher Welch, a Miami-Dade police spokesman.
The shooting happened around 8:25 a.m. outside the Heat Food Market at 5201 NW 27th Ave.
Miami-Dade homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. So far, Welch says they don’t have any suspects or a motive. Police did not release the identity of the victim.
This report will be updated.
