Man fatally shot outside a convenience store in Brownsville, police say

A man was shot outside a Brownsville convenience store on Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died, said Detective Khristopher Welch, a Miami-Dade police spokesman.

The shooting happened around 8:25 a.m. outside the Heat Food Market at 5201 NW 27th Ave.

Miami-Dade homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. So far, Welch says they don’t have any suspects or a motive. Police did not release the identity of the victim.

This report will be updated.

David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
