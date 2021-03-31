Man fatally shot outside a convenience store in Brownsville, police say

Police say the deaths of two people in Wendell may be connected to the homicide of a Raleigh man and Chapel Hill firefighter.

A man was shot outside a Brownsville convenience store on Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died, said Detective Khristopher Welch, a Miami-Dade police spokesman.

The shooting happened around 8:25 a.m. outside the Heat Food Market at 5201 NW 27th Ave.

Miami-Dade homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. So far, Welch says they don’t have any suspects or a motive. Police did not release the identity of the victim.

