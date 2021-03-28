Crime
Active shooter in Everglades on the run, park officials say
Authorities said Sunday night there is an ongoing active shooter incident at the Everglades National Park. The suspect, a 33-year-old white man, has not been arrested.
No injuries have been reported, officials said through the park’s Twitter account, but visitors and residents in the Flaming headquarters were asked to shelter in place.
Main Park Road, State Road 9336, has been closed for public safety. Officials said the suspect “fired at park rangers unprovoked.”
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more details become available.
