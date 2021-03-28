Active shooter in Everglades on the run, park officials say

Law enforcement investigating active shooter incident in the Everglades on Sunday night. No injuries have been reported, officials said on Twitter. Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

Authorities said Sunday night there is an ongoing active shooter incident at the Everglades National Park. The suspect, a 33-year-old white man, has not been arrested.

No injuries have been reported, officials said through the park’s Twitter account, but visitors and residents in the Flaming headquarters were asked to shelter in place.

Active shooter incident happening at Everglades NP. Main park road (SR 9336) closed for public safety. Visitors/residents in Flamingo should shelter in place. Suspect is a 33 y.o. white male. Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are coordinating the response. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

Main Park Road, State Road 9336, has been closed for public safety. Officials said the suspect “fired at park rangers unprovoked.”

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more details become available.