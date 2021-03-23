Man and woman forced 16-year-old to have sex with men, officials say. They face federal charges

A man and woman are facing charges including trafficking a minor after investigators say they forced the teen to have sex with at least four men for $100 each. File photo

The 16-year-old girl ran away from a group home and had nowhere to stay.

That’s when she met Frantz Mersier, 30, of Hollywood, and Paula Barboza, 25, of Miami Gardens.

Mersier gave her a couch to sleep on, but investigators say he also forced the teenager to have sex with at least four men. Each man paid $100, which Mersier or Barboza kept for themselves, according to a criminal complaint.

Barboza, the complaint alleges, took nude photos of the girl and posted them online to get customers.

Mersier and Barboza, who have been ordered detained before trial because they are considered a danger to the community, are now facing federal charges including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a minor, the Department of Justice announced Monday. Additionally, Barboza faces a production of child pornography charge.

Both could face up to a lifetime in prison, if convicted. They will have an arraignment on March 31.

The teen ran away from the group home on Dec. 3 and three days later she met an unidentified man, who then drove her to Mersier’s house where they had sex in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

Barboza came over to Mersier’s home Dec. 7, telling the girl that she would “make a lot of money” if she engaged in “commercial sex acts and advertising herself on the internet,” an investigator wrote. She then took provocative photos of the teen.

The girl told investigators that she had sex with several men, including Mersier.

On Dec. 9, the teen was taken to a Hollywood hotel where she managed to call a relative. The relative turned to police who subsequently rescued the girl. She informed police that her blue bag with her clothes and shoes were still at Mersier’s house.

Armed with a search warrant, officers arrived at Mersier’s home and found the bag along with Mersier’s wallet, identification and cell phone. They also found a message between Mersier and Barboza discussing whether the teen was talking to police, according to the complaint.

Mersier, who lives with his parents in Hollywood, grew up in South Florida and graduated from North Miami Beach Senior High, according to the detention order. He is a self-employed musical artist and audio engineer. An attorney from the Federal Public Defender Office said it is policy not to comment on pending cases.

Barboza, who is from Venezuela, is a naturalized United States Citizen and has been living with her boyfriend and child for two years, according to her detention order. Since June 2020, Barboza, who is a tattoo artist, has been unemployed. An attorney representing Barboza could not be reached for comment.

The police have turned the investigation over to the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office.

To report suspected human trafficking or to obtain resources for victims 24 hours a day, seven days a week, call 1-888-373-7888; text “BeFree” (233733), or live chat at HumanTraffickingHotline.org.