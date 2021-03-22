Their drive-thru attack on a Florida Popeyes was caught on camera. Now come the arrests

Three down, one to go.

Three of the stars of a viral video showing four women viciously attacking Popeyes drive-thru employees at lunchtime on March 16 have been arrested.

A Friday tweet from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brianna Toombs, 19; Chloe Hernandez, 21; and Joanna Ceidi, 10, were all slapped with battery as well as burglary with assault charges. One suspect remains at large.

Last week, the agency released a video shot by a fellow customer seeking the public’s help in finding them.

We #BUSTED three of the four suspects wanted for robbery with a weapon & burglary with assault/battery at Popeye’s in the 7000 block of Seacrest Blvd.



Ladies, welcome to Palm Beach County Jail! Sorry, our spicy chicken isn’t as good. pic.twitter.com/AkzE6Atq98 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 19, 2021

The clip filmed by someone in the car behind them shows what went down outside the fast food restaurant in Lantana. It starts with a woman exchanging quick and steady punches with someone behind the window.

Two other women climb out of the silver Nissan Versa to assist, and begin pounding on the glass. A fourth passenger in a dress then emerges to jump into the fray.

Does anyone recognize these 4 women who attacked employees in the drive thru at Popeyes on Seacrest Blvd around 1pm today? Punches were thrown and one grabbed money from the register. pic.twitter.com/FJsIcJHyWS — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 17, 2021

According to a police report, investigators at first thought the chaotic scene was merely a “disturbance call,” but then determined it was a robbery.

Authorities say while the vicious beatdown was in progress, one woman reached through and grabbed an unspecified amount of money from the register.

The victim, an assistant manager, told deputies that she was working the drive-thru and processed the suspects’ order, which came out to $8.54. She said one of the women in the car paid her, then asked for honey, which the worker says she placed on a tray.

When the victim extended the tray, the customer got closer and slapped her cheek, the complaint says. The employee ignored her, said “God bless you,” and began serving their drinks when the same woman went to slap her again.

That’s when two other Popeyes employees stepped in to help, and the massive fight erupted. In the middle of the attack, the victim said the woman who asked for the honey pepper-sprayed and spit on her.

Officers were able to track down the occupants of the car with the help of the video. Their car turned out to be a rental from Enterprise, which helped authorities.

When asked why the assault happened initially, Toombs told arresting officers that the friends weren’t happy with the customer service they received and the Popeyes employee was “rude.”

The other women jumped in to help, they said.

“Hernandez said she did not want to be involved but could not leave her friend to fend for herself,” said the affidavit.

Toombs admitted to “snatching” things from employees’ hands and pepper-spraying them.

No attorney is listed for the Palm Beach County women in court records.

“We busted three of the four suspects wanted for robbery with a weapon & burglary with assault/battery at Popeye’s in the 7000 block of Seacrest Blvd.,” says the PBSO’s announcement. “Ladies, welcome to Palm Beach County Jail! Sorry, our spicy chicken isn’t as good.”

The Miami Herald reached out to Popeyes to see how the employees at that location are doing but did not immediately hear back.