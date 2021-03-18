A shooting in a South Florida apartment parking lot killed a 20-year-old, police say

A shooting Wednesday night in a Lauderhill apartment complex left 20-year-old Ethan Delicat and the person giving him CPR fighting for Delicat’s life, police say.

Delicat lost that fight at Broward Health Medical Center.

Witnesses at the Serramar Apartments told police they saw a man with a gun running from the lot. A perimeter and a search with dogs didn’t lead to the arrest of a gunman.

Police said several 911 calls summoned them to 6845 Landings Dr. around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. They found a person giving Delicat CPR in the parking lot and learned Delicat had been at the complex visiting friends. After a ruckus, people heard shots and saw Delicat lying on the street.

Anyone who knows anything can contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700, on Facebook; or Twitter; or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

