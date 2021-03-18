After domestic violence arrest, Miami-Dade cop jailed again for crashing his car into ex’s

Miami-Dade Police Officer Lewis Diaz, 29, is facing charges of false imprisonment, tampering with a witness and battery. - Handout

Miami-Dade Police Officer Lewis Diaz was arrested last month after authorities said he attacked his girlfriend during a Zoom court hearing.

Now, he’s been arrested again — this time after allegedly crashing his car into hers near Miami International Airport.

Diaz, 29, was charged with violating a court order to stay away from his 31-year-old ex-girlfriend, according to an arrest report released on Wednesday. The crash happened Friday night on Perimeter Road. The severity of the crash was not detailed in his arrest report.

He’s being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The arrest is the latest chapter in long-running domestic strife involving Diaz and the woman, as well as another officer, Miami-Dade Sgt. Carlos Ramos, who is also her ex-boyfriend.

He and Ramos nearly came to blows last year over the woman, one law enforcement source told the Herald.

Then in January, the woman claimed in a petition for a restraining order that Ramos had been stalking her, “slowly passing by the front of her home in his patrol car while staring at her.” But in February, when she told Diaz that she no longer wanted to pursue the restraining order, he grabbed her, “forcefully pulling her up from her seat and ordered her to proceed with the case,” according to an arrest report.

From a bedroom, she logged onto the hearing a little while later. According to court records, the petition was voluntarily dismissed. Diaz allegedly entered the room, grabbed the phone, ended the video conference and forced her to leave in his car.

Diaz, 29, has been charged with battery, tampering with a witness and false imprisonment. The police department relieved him of duty as he awaited trial. A judge ordered him to stay away from the woman.

But on Friday, Diaz messaged the woman and asked to meet at the Executive Airport Motel. She agreed and when they met up, he began demanding that she “disclose whom was calling her,” according to the report.

The woman left and tried driving off. But Ramos “continually attempted to make her stop,” and eventually pulled in front of her car, causing the two cars to crash, the report said.

A Miami-Dade police officer who was called to the scene to document the crash soon identified Diaz as a fellow cop facing legal troubles. The arrest report said Diaz “admitted to being at the motel, but denied being there to meet the victim ... [he] also denied allegations of messaging the victim.”